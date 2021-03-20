TRON Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $4.54 billion and $4.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

