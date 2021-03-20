TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.41 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $22.41 million and $11.88 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.00647027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024677 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.