Truist Securiti Weighs in on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 454,765 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

