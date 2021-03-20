Tudor Pickering Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Buy

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $42.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.