Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,072,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 963,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

