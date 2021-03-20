Tyman (LON:TYMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $387.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 720075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.50 ($4.76).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £727.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 305.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other Tyman news, insider Nicky Hartery bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

