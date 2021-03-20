U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,076,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,778. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

