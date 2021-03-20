UBS Group Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to Buy

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.