UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 30th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.