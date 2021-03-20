UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

