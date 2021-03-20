Unify (UNIFY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,904.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unify has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Unify has a market cap of $97,355.03 and $26,904.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.00344152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003977 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

