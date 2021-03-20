Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.73

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unisys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

