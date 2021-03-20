United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.96

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 2608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $883.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in United Fire Group by 2,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 233,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.