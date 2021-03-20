Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $60.79, but opened at $88.00. Upstart shares last traded at $93.49, with a volume of 117,092 shares.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.