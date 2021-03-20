Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Upwork worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 68.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 421,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 171,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,229. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

