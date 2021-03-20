Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) were down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.69. Approximately 1,831,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,333,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,229. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

