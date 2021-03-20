Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.45 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $130.06 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $13.01 or 0.00022046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.53 or 0.00655197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00024840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

