Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Uranium Energy worth $23,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 36,633 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

UEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

