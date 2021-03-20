Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 27.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.61 million, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

