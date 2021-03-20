US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.80 million.US Ecology also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.65-0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

