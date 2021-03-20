USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $172.17 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00456597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00060545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00683250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00074914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

