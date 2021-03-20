V Gordon Clemons Sells 100 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,082,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $105,220.00.

CRVL stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,531,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

