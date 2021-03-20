Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,455.85, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

