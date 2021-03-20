Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,914 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $730,152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,608,000 after purchasing an additional 328,148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.