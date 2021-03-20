Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VXUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 25th

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

VXUS opened at $63.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

