Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.91 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

