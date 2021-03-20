Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $102,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 325,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 190,252 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 136.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 124,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 149.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $53,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $590,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

