Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $104,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.