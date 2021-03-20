Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $97,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 936 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 107.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

