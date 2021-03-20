Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $85,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Illumina by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $415.90 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,028. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

