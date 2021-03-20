VeChain Price Reaches $0.0912 (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

