Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post sales of $31.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.70 million. Vericel reported sales of $26.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $162.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $163.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.21 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $223.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,224,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5,948,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.