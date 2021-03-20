Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.74

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 30289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5,948,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

