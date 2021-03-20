Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $61.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 71,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

