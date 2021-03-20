Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.93. 3,694,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,910,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,788,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 283,704 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

