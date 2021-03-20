Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.93. 3,694,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,910,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,788,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 283,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

