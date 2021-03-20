Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s current price.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

