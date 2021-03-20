ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

