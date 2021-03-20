Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 66.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

VSAT stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,623.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

