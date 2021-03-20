VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.10

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.10 and traded as high as $64.83. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 739 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

