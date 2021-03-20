Vidulum (VDL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $423,253.95

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $423,253.95 and approximately $3,749.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 214.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

