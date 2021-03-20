Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNHAF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vifor Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $134.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.59. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $149.99.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.