Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Raised to GBX 1,170 at UBS Group

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 967.86 ($12.65).

VTY opened at GBX 1,071 ($13.99) on Thursday. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073 ($14.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 915.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 789.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Also, insider Katherine Innes acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

