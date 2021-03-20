Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of VVNT opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

