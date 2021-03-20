Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €199.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.38 ($234.56).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €221.45 ($260.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.42. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

