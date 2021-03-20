Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 62,167 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $16.10 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.