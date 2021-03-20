Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.40 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 252,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

