Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.44 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,989,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

