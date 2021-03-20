Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -98.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

