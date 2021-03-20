Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.